Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Decreases Holdings in Silicon Laboratories (SLAB)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.26% of Silicon Laboratories worth $8,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $81.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $73.13 and a 1 year high of $110.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.21 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SLAB shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.60.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $87,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,400,012.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

