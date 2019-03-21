Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Position in Concho Resources Inc (CXO)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,658 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $7,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Concho Resources by 108.6% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 219 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Concho Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Concho Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Concho Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Exane Asset Management bought a new position in Concho Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

Several research firms have commented on CXO. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Stephens upgraded shares of Concho Resources from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $174.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.08.

In related news, Director Steven L. Beal sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $749,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,902,690.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary A. Merriman purchased 2,000 shares of Concho Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.51 per share, for a total transaction of $223,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,727 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,757.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Concho Resources stock opened at $109.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Concho Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $93.31 and a 12-month high of $163.11.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 55.07%. Concho Resources’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.89%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Position in Concho Resources Inc (CXO)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/candriam-luxembourg-s-c-a-raises-position-in-concho-resources-inc-cxo.html.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.