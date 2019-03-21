CannTrust (CNTTF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CannTrust (OTCMKTS:CNTTF) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 28th.

CNTTF stock opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.14 and a beta of 4.52. CannTrust has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $11.97.

Several analysts have commented on CNTTF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CannTrust in a research note on Monday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CannTrust in a research note on Thursday, December 20th.

About CannTrust

CannTrust Holdings Inc produces and distributes pharmaceutical grade medical cannabis products in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and oil extractions to the client based on the medication document provided by health care practitioner. The company has a partnership with Gold Coast University Hospital.

