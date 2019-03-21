Canterbury Park Holding Corp (NASDAQ:CPHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ CPHC opened at $14.94 on Thursday. Canterbury Park has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72. The company has a market cap of $67.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Canterbury Park alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Canterbury Park Holding Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (CPHC)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/canterbury-park-holding-corp-declares-quarterly-dividend-of-0-07-cphc.html.

About Canterbury Park

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Canterbury Park Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canterbury Park and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.