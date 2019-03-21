Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Buys 178,022 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 961.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 196,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,022 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12,790.0% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $58.04 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $49.51 and a 52-week high of $67.00.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

