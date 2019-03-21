Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,930 SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (RWO)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 279,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 153.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,781,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,693,000.

RWO stock opened at $49.42 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $49.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

