Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,156,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 377,201 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $87,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 81.2% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth about $408,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 8.4% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 53.1% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 151,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,345,000 after purchasing an additional 52,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Wedbush downgraded Capital One Financial to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kleber Santos sold 3,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total value of $294,489.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,760.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COF traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,421. The company has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. Capital One Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.90 and a twelve month high of $101.26.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 18.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

