Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) to announce $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Capri’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Capri also reported earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capri will report full year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $5.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Capri had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 35.44%. Capri’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 1st. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.60.

Shares of CPRI stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.33. The company had a trading volume of 52,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.48. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $35.68 and a fifty-two week high of $75.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.50.

In other Capri news, SVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 3,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $171,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter worth about $618,000. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

