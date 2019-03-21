Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stake in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (FIBK)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 122.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem during the 3rd quarter valued at $563,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,567,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,012,000 after purchasing an additional 41,212 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Get First Interstate Bancsystem alerts:

In other First Interstate Bancsystem news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 15,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $644,663.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 2,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $92,854.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,347.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock opened at $40.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.16. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a 1 year low of $34.61 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The company had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.76 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 10.93%. As a group, analysts expect that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 11th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. First Interstate Bancsystem’s payout ratio is presently 42.47%.

FIBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.90 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Interstate Bancsystem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.15.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/captrust-financial-advisors-increases-stake-in-first-interstate-bancsystem-inc-fibk.html.

First Interstate Bancsystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.