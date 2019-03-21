CapWealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Consol Energy Inc (CEIX)

CapWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Consol Energy worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Consol Energy in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consol Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consol Energy in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Consol Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Consol Energy by 25.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Consol Energy news, SVP James J. Mccaffrey sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $66,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CEIX. Zacks Investment Research raised Consol Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $50.00 price target on Consol Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Consol Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of NYSE CEIX opened at $36.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. Consol Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $26.62 and a twelve month high of $48.12.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.30 million. Consol Energy had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Consol Energy Inc will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Consol Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

