CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $13.52 Million Stake in Carnival Corp (CCL)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,557 shares during the quarter. Carnival comprises approximately 2.4% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. CapWealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Carnival worth $13,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 94.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,838,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,783,000 after purchasing an additional 8,176,078 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 4,485.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,764,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,573,046 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 1.9% during the third quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 7,295,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,245,000 after purchasing an additional 135,561 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in Carnival by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 6,718,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,246,000 after acquiring an additional 308,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carnival by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,797,000 after acquiring an additional 292,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Carnival stock opened at $56.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.26. Carnival Corp has a fifty-two week low of $45.64 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 16.70%. Carnival’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.95%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CCL shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Carnival from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Carnival from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Carnival from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Carnival from $63.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.70.

In other Carnival news, CEO Stein Kruse sold 6,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $364,112.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $1,408,848.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,792 shares of company stock worth $4,053,366 in the last three months. 24.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

