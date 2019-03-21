CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $2.59 Million Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (AME)

CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,290,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,369,000 after purchasing an additional 19,367 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 118,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 16,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 31,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $2,458,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,579,098. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 17,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,350,663.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,563 shares of company stock valued at $9,102,354 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AMETEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $80.86 on Thursday. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.14 and a twelve month high of $82.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.20.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.02%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

