Carbonite Inc (CARB) SVP Sells $13,519.00 in Stock

Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) SVP Paul S. Mellinger sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $13,519.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Paul S. Mellinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 7th, Paul S. Mellinger sold 2,528 shares of Carbonite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $65,728.00.

Carbonite stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,865. Carbonite Inc has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.15 million, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.16. Carbonite had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carbonite Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Carbonite from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Carbonite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carbonite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Carbonite to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Carbonite in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carbonite by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carbonite by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Carbonite by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Carbonite by 17.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carbonite by 222.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 12,116 shares in the last quarter.

About Carbonite

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe, a cloud backup solution for individuals and businesses that protects customer data from accidental deletions, crashes, ransomware, viruses, and other common threats; and Carbonite Endpoint that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

