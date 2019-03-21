Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) Shares Sold by Legacy Financial Strategies LLC

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CAH. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 79,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH opened at $49.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $66.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 24.01% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $37.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.4763 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.90.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

