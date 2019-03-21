Career Education Corp. (CECO) Stake Lowered by Park West Asset Management LLC

Park West Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 373,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,934 shares during the quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Career Education were worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Career Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Career Education by 373.0% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Career Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Career Education during the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Career Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $71,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 10,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $139,641.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,521 shares of company stock valued at $352,820 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CECO opened at $16.52 on Thursday. Career Education Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $19.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.68.

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Career Education had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $145.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Career Education Corp. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CECO. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Career Education in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

Career Education Profile

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

