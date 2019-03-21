CarGurus (CARG) Upgraded at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $48.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $43.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CARG. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of CarGurus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $39.19 on Monday. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $57.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.67, a PEG ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.97.

In related news, VP Sarah Amory Welch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $98,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 151,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $5,933,484.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,233,757 shares of company stock worth $86,895,072 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings.

