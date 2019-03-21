Carmanah Technologies (CMH) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.79

Carmanah Technologies Corp (TSE:CMH) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$6.79 and last traded at C$6.77, with a volume of 29474 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.69.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Carmanah Technologies from C$5.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 13th.

The company has a market cap of $128.79 million and a PE ratio of -85.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Carmanah Technologies Company Profile (TSE:CMH)

Carmanah Technologies Corporation designs, develops, and distributes products focused on energy optimized light LED solutions for infrastructure worldwide. It operates in Signals and Illumination segments. The Signals segment provides solar LED flashing beacons, including pedestrian crosswalk signals, school zone flashers, and 24-hr roadway beacons for various roadway applications; a range of marine lighting solutions to coast guards, marine authorities, navies, and ports; and LED aviation lighting solutions, such as approach lightings, apron lightings, and solar and hybrid power systems.

