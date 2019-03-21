Carnival (CCL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 26th. Analysts expect Carnival to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Carnival’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect Carnival to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CCL traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.65. The company had a trading volume of 310,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,545,075. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.26. Carnival has a one year low of $45.64 and a one year high of $69.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

In other news, General Counsel Arnaldo Perez sold 5,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $324,842.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 43,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,765.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $1,408,848.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,792 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,366 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Carnival from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.16 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $73.00 target price on shares of Carnival and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.70.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

