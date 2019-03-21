Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Rating Increased to Overweight at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CRZO. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 10th. Williams Capital set a $22.00 price target on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrizo Oil & Gas has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.41.

CRZO stock opened at $12.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $31.57.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $273.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.91 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 42.15%. Carrizo Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carrizo Oil & Gas will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $101,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $293,360 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 276.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 244.1% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Company Profile

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Permian Basin in West Texas.

