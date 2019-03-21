Casa Systems (CASA) vs. Veriteq (VTEQ) Head-To-Head Survey

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) and Veriteq (OTCMKTS:VTEQ) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Casa Systems alerts:

66.5% of Casa Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 65.2% of Casa Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Veriteq shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Casa Systems and Veriteq, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casa Systems 0 6 3 0 2.33 Veriteq 0 0 0 0 N/A

Casa Systems presently has a consensus price target of $15.43, suggesting a potential upside of 71.24%. Given Casa Systems’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Casa Systems is more favorable than Veriteq.

Profitability

This table compares Casa Systems and Veriteq’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casa Systems 24.57% 86.77% 15.17% Veriteq N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Casa Systems and Veriteq’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casa Systems $297.13 million 2.52 $73.01 million $0.80 11.26 Veriteq N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Casa Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Veriteq.

Summary

Casa Systems beats Veriteq on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc. provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds. It also provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks. Casa Systems, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

Veriteq Company Profile

VeriTeQ Corporation operates as an online retailer of orthopedic braces, physical therapy devices, and rehabilitation equipment. It provides orthopedic braces for knee, ankle, back, wrist, shoulder, elbow, foot, and neck categories; and hot and cold therapy, electric simulation, medical tables, and ambulatory devices. The company distributes its products through Website, as well as sells to healthcare professionals, hospitals and clinics, government institutions, and school sports teams. VeriTeQ Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.