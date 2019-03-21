Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ (CATB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their buy rating on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CATB opened at $7.45 on Monday. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $20.70. The firm has a market cap of $52.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.64.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CATB) by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,348 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Edasalonexent, an oral small molecule, which completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), as well as Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of additional rare diseases.

