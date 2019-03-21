Catenae Innovation PLC (LON:CTEA)’s share price was down 18.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00). Approximately 1,600,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of ∞ from the average daily volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and a P/E ratio of -0.78.

Get Catenae Innovation alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/catenae-innovation-ctea-stock-price-down-18-4.html.

About Catenae Innovation (LON:CTEA)

Catenae Innovation Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multimedia and technology solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Milestone and Oil Productions. The Milestone segment exploits intellectual property and holds licenses. The Oil Productions segment offers multiplatform digital production services.

Further Reading: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Catenae Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catenae Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.