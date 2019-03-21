CEEK VR Trading Down 1.9% This Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinsuper, LATOKEN, IDEX and RightBTC. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $8,718.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $708.12 or 0.17392302 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00061904 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003027 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00001243 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 491,951,915 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

CEEK VR can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, IDEX, LATOKEN, Bancor Network and RightBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

