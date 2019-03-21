Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) Position Lowered by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 245,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,457 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $7,999,000. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,603,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,330,000 after purchasing an additional 18,094 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,245,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,717,000 after purchasing an additional 120,941 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 140,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 820,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 325,217 shares during the period. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $9.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cenovus Energy Inc has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $11.47.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.71% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0377 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.62%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Monday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. CIBC cut Cenovus Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.54.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

