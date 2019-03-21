Central Asia Metals’ (CAML) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, VSA Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Friday, January 4th.

LON CAML opened at GBX 248 ($3.24) on Wednesday. Central Asia Metals has a 12 month low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 337.50 ($4.41). The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.78. The company has a market cap of $426.62 million and a P/E ratio of 8.03.

About Central Asia Metals

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds a 100% interests in the solvent extraction-electro winning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

