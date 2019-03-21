Central Garden & Pet (CENT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $28.58

Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.58 and last traded at $28.74, with a volume of 39905 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.26.

Several research firms recently commented on CENT. TheStreet downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Argus dropped their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of -0.03.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.52 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $67,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,598,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,619,000 after acquiring an additional 25,919 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 106.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 22,009 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 14,629 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 23.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after buying an additional 26,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1,595.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 61,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 57,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

