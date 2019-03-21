CENTRIC HEALTH (CHH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CENTRIC HEALTH (TSE:CHH) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 27th.

TSE CHH traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$0.32. The company had a trading volume of 30,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.31 million and a PE ratio of -3.17. CENTRIC HEALTH has a fifty-two week low of C$0.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.51.

CENTRIC HEALTH Company Profile

Centric Health Corporation provides healthcare services to patients and customers in Canada. It operates through two segments, Specialty Pharmacy, and Surgical and Medical Centres. The Specialty Pharmacy segment provides traditional pharmacy services, such as compounding and dispensing medications, as well as clinical and specialty services for long term care and retirement communities.

