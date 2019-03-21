Century Aluminum Co (CENX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CENX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Century Aluminum stock opened at $8.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $761.18 million, a PE ratio of -63.50 and a beta of 1.57. Century Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $6.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $481.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.02 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. Century Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 1,531.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 8,548 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 374.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 13,295 shares during the period. 55.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary and secondary aluminum in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

