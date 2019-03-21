Centurylink Inc (CTL) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 416,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,796 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $6,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Centurylink by 48.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 219,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 71,316 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Centurylink by 93.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 136,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 65,994 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Centurylink by 71.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 61,268 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Centurylink by 2.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 165,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Centurylink by 6.7% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 145,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTL opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.78. Centurylink Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.03%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 16,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $254,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Indraneel Dev purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 459,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,395,047.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 143,000 shares of company stock worth $1,698,720 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Centurylink to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Centurylink from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Centurylink from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Centurylink Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

