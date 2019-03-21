Champions Oncology (CSBR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Champions Oncology, Inc., formerly known as Champions Biotechnology, Inc., engages in the development of advanced technology solutions to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. The Company’s Tumorgraft Technology Platform is a novel approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune deficient mice followed by propagation of the resulting engraftments. This technology can evaluate tumor sensitivity/resistance to various single, combination standard and novel chemotherapy agents. Champions Oncology, Inc. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Separately, National Securities began coverage on Champions Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Champions Oncology has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.75.

Champions Oncology stock opened at $10.65 on Monday. Champions Oncology has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $17.90.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 million. Champions Oncology had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 22.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Champions Oncology will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Champions Oncology during the third quarter worth approximately $642,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Champions Oncology by 51.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 231,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 78,428 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Champions Oncology during the third quarter worth approximately $536,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Champions Oncology by 51.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 78,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Champions Oncology during the third quarter worth approximately $2,162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Champions Oncology Company Profile

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

