Checkpoint Therapeutics (CKPT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage, immuno oncology biopharmaceutical. It focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of non-chemotherapy, immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Get Checkpoint Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CKPT. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Checkpoint Therapeutics stock opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 4.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CKPT. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $284,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 499.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 915,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 762,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 499.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 915,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 762,654 shares in the last quarter. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's products include CK-301 in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and CK-101 in the Phase 1 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) mutation-positive NSCLC.

Read More: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Checkpoint Therapeutics (CKPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.