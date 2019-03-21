Chegg (CHGG) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.69

Shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.69 and last traded at $41.39, with a volume of 38568 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.22.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Chegg from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Chegg to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chegg to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.55.

The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 441.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a current ratio of 8.29.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $95.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.74 million. Research analysts forecast that Chegg Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Dave Jr. Borders sold 15,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $418,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 500,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,953,348. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Brown sold 21,048 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $638,175.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 605,145 shares in the company, valued at $18,347,996.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 669,551 shares of company stock worth $24,892,347 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Chegg by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 213.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chegg (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

