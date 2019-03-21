Cheniere Energy Partners LP Expected to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share (CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, February 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Citigroup set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CQP opened at $43.20 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $27.79 and a 1-year high of $45.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,186 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 850 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 264.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

