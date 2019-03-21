Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.30

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.30 and last traded at $17.37, with a volume of 35876 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.22.

CHMI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Wedbush set a $20.00 target price on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The company has a market cap of $288.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.36.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.15. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 64.66%. The company had revenue of $6.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.33%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 87.11%.

In other Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment news, President Jeffrey B. Lown bought 2,000 shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $34,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 9,350 shares in the company, valued at $162,877. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 675.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 356.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile (NYSE:CHMI)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

