Chevron Co. (CVX) Position Increased by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 73.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,757,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,905,102,000 after buying an additional 14,528,219 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 320.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,855,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $349,120,000 after buying an additional 2,175,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 149,871,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,326,297,000 after buying an additional 1,897,503 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,871,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,326,297,000 after buying an additional 1,897,503 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 478.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,015,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,855,000 after buying an additional 1,667,339 shares during the period. 64.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron to a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.18.

NYSE:CVX opened at $124.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $238.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.03. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $131.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.70%.

In related news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $592,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanette L. Ourada sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $838,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,964,740 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

