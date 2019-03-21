China Life Insurance (LFC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “China Life Insurance Company Limited is the leading life insurance company in China’s life insurance market. The Company provides products and services including individual life insurance, group life insurance, accident and health insurance. The Company is China’s largest life insurance company, a leading provider of annuity products and life insurance for both individuals and groups, and a leading provider of accident and health insurance. Through its controlling shareholding in the China Life Insurance Assets Management Co., Ltd., the Company became China’s largest insurance asset management company and one of the largest institutional investors in China. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded China Life Insurance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded China Life Insurance to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded China Life Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Nomura downgraded China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.93.

Shares of NYSE:LFC opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. China Life Insurance has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $14.67. The stock has a market cap of $77.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in China Life Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,186,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in China Life Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in China Life Insurance by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 8,211 shares in the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in China Life Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in China Life Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Business. It offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as provides pension products.

