China Tower (CHWRF) versus InterDigital Wireless (IDCC) Head-To-Head Survey

China Tower (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) and InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) are both companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares China Tower and InterDigital Wireless’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Tower N/A N/A N/A InterDigital Wireless 20.78% 7.95% 4.81%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Tower and InterDigital Wireless’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Tower N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A InterDigital Wireless $307.40 million 6.95 $63.87 million $1.81 36.21

InterDigital Wireless has higher revenue and earnings than China Tower.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for China Tower and InterDigital Wireless, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Tower 0 1 2 0 2.67 InterDigital Wireless 0 0 4 0 3.00

InterDigital Wireless has a consensus target price of $99.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.05%. Given InterDigital Wireless’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe InterDigital Wireless is more favorable than China Tower.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.4% of InterDigital Wireless shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of InterDigital Wireless shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

InterDigital Wireless pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. China Tower does not pay a dividend. InterDigital Wireless pays out 77.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. InterDigital Wireless has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Summary

InterDigital Wireless beats China Tower on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Tower

China Tower Corporation Limited provides telecommunication tower infrastructure services in the People's Republic of China. It offers site space, indoor distributed antenna systems, maintenance services, and power services to telecommunication service providers; and site resource services and site-based information services. The company was formerly known as China Communications Facilities Services Corporation Limited and changed its name to China Tower Corporation Limited in September 2014. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About InterDigital Wireless

InterDigital, Inc. designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks. The company develops cellular technologies, such as technologies related to CDMA, TDMA, OFDM/OFDMA, and MIMO for use in 2G, 3G, and 4G wireless networks, as well as mobile terminal devices; and 3GPP technology portfolio in 5G NR, LTE-Advanced, and cellular Internet of Things (IoT) areas, as well as technologies for automobiles, wearables, smart homes, drones, and other connected consumer electronic products. It also provides video encoding and transmission technologies; technologies to enable interconnection for various access types comprising cellular, WLAN, and LPWA, as well as IoT service frameworks; interoperability and scalability solutions through oneMPOWER platform; and oneTRANSPORT data marketplace that offers common interface to vraious service providers allowing public authorities to control and monetize, and companies to access IoT data in real-time. In addition, the company engages in the development of technologies in the areas of security and analytics, sensor technologies, and other areas. Its patented technologies are used in various products that include cellular phones, tablets, notebook computers, and wireless personal digital assistants; wireless infrastructure equipment, which comprise base stations; components, dongles, and modules for wireless devices; and IoT devices and software platforms. As of December 31, 2018, the company had a portfolio of approximately 34,000 patents and patent applications related fundamental technologies that enable wireless communications, video encoding, display technology, and other areas. InterDigital, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

