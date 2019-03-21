Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Given New $770.00 Price Target at Argus

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Argus from $12.60 to $770.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Argus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CMG. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $661.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $526.40.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $665.79 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $307.70 and a 12-month high of $671.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 73.49, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.34. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 11,980 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.45, for a total transaction of $7,217,351.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 7,150 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $606.77, for a total value of $4,338,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,448,454.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,130 shares of company stock valued at $29,822,019. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated approximately 2,500 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

