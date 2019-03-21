Christopher H. Chang Sells 4,838 Shares of Semtech Co. (SMTC) Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,838 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total transaction of $263,090.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SMTC opened at $54.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $37.60 and a 1 year high of $60.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.67.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Semtech had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $160.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Semtech during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Semtech during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Semtech during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Semtech to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Semtech from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Roth Capital cut shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications.

