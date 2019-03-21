Church & Dwight (CHD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Church & Dwight’s shares underperformed the industry in the past three months. This is attributable to a dismal gross margin trend. We note that high input costs and adverse impacts from U.S. tariffs weighed on gross margin during the fourth quarter of 2018. Consequently, gross margin fell 250 basis points in the said period. Apart from this, the company is exposed to currency fluctuations and competition from other players in the consumer products space. Nevertheless, Church & Dwight is gaining from strong organic sales trend, focus on international business and portfolio expansion. Such factors supported the company’s performance during the fourth quarter. Further, we note that the company’s international business is steadily gaining from strong brands. Management plans to continue strengthening the international platform and come up with products under some of its leading brands.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Barclays restated a sell rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Church & Dwight from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.23.

CHD opened at $65.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.81. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $44.87 and a one year high of $69.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.22.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.2275 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 40.09%.

In other news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 16,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $1,118,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 139,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $9,295,430.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 88,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 355,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,363,000 after acquiring an additional 66,927 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 360.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 34,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 27,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergent, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH; and home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand.

