Cipher Capital LP Boosts Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (H)

Cipher Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,565 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 245.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.18 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Friday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $73.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.17.

In related news, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust B sold 2,246 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $145,967.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Udell sold 6,486 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $479,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

H stock opened at $71.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.09. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $84.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.40. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 27th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Hyatt Hotels’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

