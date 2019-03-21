Cipher Capital LP Buys New Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $789,000. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 25,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,122,000 after buying an additional 12,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

NOC opened at $270.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $223.63 and a 1 year high of $360.88.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 18.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 25th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.50%.

Northrop Grumman announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price target (down from $360.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Drexel Hamilton set a $335.00 price target on Northrop Grumman and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.39.

In other news, Chairman Wesley G. Bush sold 86,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.28, for a total transaction of $24,849,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 39,937 shares in the company, valued at $11,473,101.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $74,690.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,240.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,289 shares of company stock worth $34,274,861. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

