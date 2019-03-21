Cipher Capital LP Buys Shares of 56,274 Berry Global Group Inc (BERY)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 56,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,381,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,264,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 7,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,670,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,542,000 after acquiring an additional 759,742 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,527,000 after acquiring an additional 13,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $53.94 on Thursday. Berry Global Group Inc has a one year low of $40.50 and a one year high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 33.85%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group Inc will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.56.

In other Berry Global Group news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 7,455 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $392,356.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,514.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 2,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $133,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,576,469 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

