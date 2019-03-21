Cipher Capital LP Invests $1.96 Million in WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WEC. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6,740.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,359,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other WEC Energy Group news, CFO Scott J. Lauber sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $278,349.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gale E. Klappa sold 49,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $3,711,478.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 456,668 shares of company stock worth $34,330,208. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

WEC opened at $77.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.15. WEC Energy Group Inc has a twelve month low of $58.48 and a twelve month high of $78.88.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.11.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

