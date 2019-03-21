Cipher Capital LP Sells 10,092 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Cipher Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,092 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,644,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 28,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK opened at $89.38 on Thursday. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.06.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.9275 dividend. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.60%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.08.

In other Duke Energy news, Chairman Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $1,348,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa H. Anderson sold 2,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total transaction of $174,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,143.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,878. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

