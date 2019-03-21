Citigroup Inc. Acquires 17,637 Shares of Fulton Financial Corp (FULT)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,692 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,637 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 223.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

FULT opened at $15.87 on Thursday. Fulton Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $215.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fulton Financial Corp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine cut Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Fulton Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.92.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/21/citigroup-inc-acquires-17637-shares-of-fulton-financial-corp-fult.html.

Fulton Financial Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FULT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.