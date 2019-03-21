Citigroup Inc (C) Position Lowered by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 96,369.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,578,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,982,839,000 after buying an additional 41,535,375 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Citigroup by 5,064.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,038,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 39,262,981 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $134,512,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,852,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 6,592.0% during the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 1,629,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,551 shares during the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $64.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $75.24.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.57 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 4th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 1st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 27.07%.

In related news, insider W. Bradford Hu sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $348,343.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $442,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C has been the topic of several research reports. Standpoint Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.70 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

