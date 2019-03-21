Citigroup Inc. Has $832,000 Position in US Ecology Inc (ECOL)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 251.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of US Ecology worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ECOL. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in US Ecology during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in US Ecology during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in US Ecology during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in US Ecology by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in US Ecology by 1,406.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of US Ecology to $71.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ECOL opened at $55.73 on Thursday. US Ecology Inc has a 1-year low of $51.65 and a 1-year high of $77.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. US Ecology had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $157.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that US Ecology Inc will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

