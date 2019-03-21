Citigroup Inc. Sells 937 Shares of Hub Group Inc (HUBG)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of Hub Group worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUBG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Stephens raised their price objective on Hub Group to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $41.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.68. Hub Group Inc has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $56.60.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Hub Group had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hub Group Inc will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mode and Hub. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

