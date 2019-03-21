City Office REIT Inc (CIO) Receives $14.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

CIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded City Office REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th.

City Office REIT stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,305. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $442.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is presently 87.04%.

In other City Office REIT news, COO Gregory Tylee purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Thomas Farrar purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $91,120.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,140.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 11.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,558,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,902,000 after purchasing an additional 365,328 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 11.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,558,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,902,000 after purchasing an additional 365,328 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 601.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,690,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,960 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,588,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,536,000 after purchasing an additional 333,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,102,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,555,000 after purchasing an additional 430,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in mid-sized metropolitan areas with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.3 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

